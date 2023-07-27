Tar Pond Shares New Music Video "SLAVE"

Tar Pond are now unveiling the fierce video clip "SLAVE" as the next single taken from the Swiss doom visionaries' forthcoming new album "PETROL," which is scheduled for release on September 15, 2023. You can check out the video below.

In further news, Tar Pond will reissue their debut full-length "Protocol Of Constant Sadness" parallel to "PETROL" on September 15, 2023. The album will be available as an LP both on gold vinyl and on standard black vinyl, and as a Digipak CD.

Tar Pond explains: "Although the video for 'SLAVE' was produced simultaneously with the clip for 'BLIND', we approached the visuals in a quite different way", vocalist Thomas Ott elaborates. "This dark and heavy song rather evokes simple and slow images. I had some interesting shots of jellyfish floating in dark water. So we decided to shoot some additional material of the band performing in the rehearsal room, filled with a maximum of smoke. That quickly turned out to be a bad idea due to the fire alarms installed in the building. Well, with the kind help of some good old friends, Marky managed to procure a much better location in no time. Initially, the video for 'SLAVE' was planned with more varied footage, but Fabrizio Merico's sublime camera work, shot in only one night at the Zukunft Club in Zurich, and the absolute professional editing by Coroner's Daniel Stoessel made us decide to just let it all go up in smoke! Sometimes less is more!"

Tracklisting:

1. BOMB

2. BLIND

3. SLAVE

4. SOMETHING

5. DIRT