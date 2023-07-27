Ulcerate Announces North American Tour Dates With Altars

New Zealand death metal trio, Ulcerate, will finally make their return to North American soil for a fall headlining run. The thirteen-date Stare Into Death North America MMXXIII Tour will commence on November 7 in North Hollywood, California and close November 25 in Brooklyn, New York. Support will be provided by Altars.

Comments drummer Jamie Saint Merat; "After three long years of pandemic interruption, we are very proud to finally announce the first shows on North American soil to showcase Stare Into Death And Be Still. Originally booked for 2020, to finally have this come to fruition is nothing short of cathartic. Joining us as special guests are our Australian brothers Altars - together offering a deadly Antipodean assault that will truly be a sight to behold."

November 7 - Knitting Factory - North Hollywood, CA

November 8 - Neck Of The Woods - San Francisco, CA

November 10 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

November 11 - Alma - Tacoma, WA

November 12 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

November 16 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

November 17 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

November 18 - Hard Luck - Toronto, ON

November 19 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

November 21 - Middle East - Boston, MA

November 22 - Warehouse On Watts - Philadelphia, PA

November 24 - Metro - Baltimore, MD

November 25 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY