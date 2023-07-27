Entheos Premiere New Official Live Video For “Absolute Zero”
Entheos have released a new official live performance video of their track "Absolute Zero" online. The footage was recorded during the band's show on May 13th, 2023, at the Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN.
