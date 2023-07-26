Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Debuts New Music Video "Hammer And Dance"
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons has released a video for their new single "Hammer And Dance." You can check it out below. The new track is the second song to be taken from their upcoming third album, "Kings Of The Asylum," which will be released on 1st September via Nuclear Blast Records.
Phil Campbell comments: "Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for hammer and dance."

0 Comments on "Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Debuts New Video"
