Triskelyon To Release New Album "Artificial Insanity" In September; Shares First Single "Visionaries"

Canada’s new power thrash metal gods Triskelyon returns to deliver the stainless steel goods again on their highly anticipated second album "Artificial Insanity" (mixed and mastered by Michael Small (Winterhearth, Triskelyon, Artach)). Founded in 2021 by guitarist Geoff Waye, of the popular true metal band Category VI, Triskelyon released one self-titled EP and was promptly signed to Moribund Records for their radio chart-topping debut album "Downfall" (2022).

On Triskelyon’s second outing, band leader Geoff Waye has once more recruited the crème de le crème of the Canadian metal scene. Enlisting the vocal talents of guests Amanda Jackman (Category VI), Armin Kamal (Infrared), Cara McCutchen (Mortillery, Naitaka), Dale Drew (Sea Dogs), Des Mason, Ellim, Pete Healey, Raúl Álvarez (Dark Order-Aus.) and Tim Tymo (Tymo) culminate in a varied album, which delivers both pure thrash metal classics, hints of blackened melodic thrash, and enough power metal to bring one back to the 1980s.

Drum Duties are shared between Raul Marques (Burning Torment) and Alexander Raykov (Antreib), while Dwayne Pike, Keith Jackman (Category VI), and Darrin Pope are conscripted on bass.

With "Artificial Insanity," Triskelyon returns with a varied yet blistering thrash/power metal classic, bringing back the 1980’s glory days, while maintaining a fresh and modern sound. To close the album Triskelyon surprises all with an incredible female-fronted power metal rendition of the hit song "It Doesn't Really Matter" by Canadian rockers Platinum Blonde.

Tracklisting:

1. Tektyranny

2. At War With Demons

3. Bringers of Chaos

4. Is Hope Still Alive?

5. Obsolescence

6. One Blood

7. Visionaries

8. Beyond The Past

9. Celtic Creatures

10. Why Burn?

11. It Doesn't Really Matter (Platinum Blonde cover)