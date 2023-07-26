"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Tarchon Fist Welcomes New Drummer Matt Vescovi

posted Jul 26, 2023 at 10:46 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Italy’s NWOTHM band Tarchon Fist proudly announce their new drummer Mattia "Matt" Vescovi.

Matt comments:
"I’m really excited! I can’t wait to share my energy with these crazy metalheads!"

Matt started to play drums when he was just 8 years old. After playing in several bands, at 20 he joined Raya, a crossover band with Spanish lyrics, playing with them for more than a decade. From 2017 to 2022, he was part of Soulline, a well-known metal band active throughout Europe since 2001.

About Soulline, Loud and Proud states:

"We were immediately struck by the choice of setting the drums on the side of the stage [...] It's the drummer of the Swiss band who immediately impresses us. Matt is a real war machine."

In April Tarchon Fist released their fifth studio album, "The Flame Still Burns," via Underground Symphony.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Tarchon Fist Welcomes New Drummer"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 