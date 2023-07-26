Tarchon Fist Welcomes New Drummer Matt Vescovi
Italy’s NWOTHM band Tarchon Fist proudly announce their new drummer Mattia "Matt" Vescovi.
Matt comments:
"I’m really excited! I can’t wait to share my energy with these crazy metalheads!"
Matt started to play drums when he was just 8 years old. After playing in several bands, at 20 he joined Raya, a crossover band with Spanish lyrics, playing with them for more than a decade. From 2017 to 2022, he was part of Soulline, a well-known metal band active throughout Europe since 2001.
About Soulline, Loud and Proud states:
"We were immediately struck by the choice of setting the drums on the side of the stage [...] It's the drummer of the Swiss band who immediately impresses us. Matt is a real war machine."
In April Tarchon Fist released their fifth studio album, "The Flame Still Burns," via Underground Symphony.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Debuts New Video
- Next Article:
Girlschool Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Tarchon Fist Welcomes New Drummer"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.