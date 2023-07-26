Tarchon Fist Welcomes New Drummer Matt Vescovi

Italy’s NWOTHM band Tarchon Fist proudly announce their new drummer Mattia "Matt" Vescovi.

Matt comments:

"I’m really excited! I can’t wait to share my energy with these crazy metalheads!"

Matt started to play drums when he was just 8 years old. After playing in several bands, at 20 he joined Raya, a crossover band with Spanish lyrics, playing with them for more than a decade. From 2017 to 2022, he was part of Soulline, a well-known metal band active throughout Europe since 2001.

About Soulline, Loud and Proud states:

"We were immediately struck by the choice of setting the drums on the side of the stage [...] It's the drummer of the Swiss band who immediately impresses us. Matt is a real war machine."

In April Tarchon Fist released their fifth studio album, "The Flame Still Burns," via Underground Symphony.