Girlschool Posts New Music Video "Cold Dark Heart" Online

Forty-five years young, British hard rock royalty, Girlschool, today release their hair-raising new single, "Cold Dark Heart." The song is found on the band’s upcoming album, "WTFortyfive?," out this Friday via Silver Lining Music.

Musically, "Cold Dark Heart" unveils a more sombre and dark side to Girlschool. The tracks kicks off with a chugging, boot-stomping guitar riff, entangled with hypnotic vocals, eerie lyrics, and accompanied by a mesmerizing video with scenes of an otherworldly fantasia, created by Instagood Promotion.

Co-founding frontwoman and guitarist Kim McAuliffe explains of the song, "It includes our heaviest riff ever… so heavy it will eat your very soul. Celebrating our dark side!"

Adds guitarist and backing vocalist Jackie Chambers, "Musically, it’s Killing Joke meets Rammstein and then some!"