Sevendust Shares New Music Video "Superficial Drug"
With their latest single "Everything" moving up the Active Rock radio charts and just two days until their new album is available worldwide, GRAMMY® Award-nominated Sevendust is releasing another piece of music from Truth Killer – the band’s 14th studio album and first via Napalm Records.
"Superficial Drug" is an introspective rocker that showcases the band’s dynamic approach to melody – something that has always been the backbone of Sevendust's signature sound. The band – Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose – reunited with director J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the third time to create visuals to support Truth Killer. The video features the band performing as cloaked figures representing “superficial drugs” try and overtake the band.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Girlschool Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Domkraft Unveils "Whispers" Music Video
0 Comments on "Sevendust Shares 'Superficial Drug' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.