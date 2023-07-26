Sevendust Shares New Music Video "Superficial Drug"

With their latest single "Everything" moving up the Active Rock radio charts and just two days until their new album is available worldwide, GRAMMY® Award-nominated Sevendust is releasing another piece of music from Truth Killer – the band’s 14th studio album and first via Napalm Records.

"Superficial Drug" is an introspective rocker that showcases the band’s dynamic approach to melody – something that has always been the backbone of Sevendust's signature sound. The band – Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose – reunited with director J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the third time to create visuals to support Truth Killer. The video features the band performing as cloaked figures representing “superficial drugs” try and overtake the band.