Domkraft Unveils New Music Video "Whispers"
Take a sizzling road-trip with Swedish psychedelic doom masters Domkraft and their new video single "Whispers" taken from their highly-anticipated fourth album "Sonic Moons," which is chalked-up for release on September 8th. You can check it out below.
Domkraft comments "The new single 'Whispers' is not quite as subtle as the title suggests, but it's not all upper case riff-o-rama during those nine minutes either", vocalist and bass player Martin Wegeland elaborates. "We wanted a touch of weightlessness while keeping the pounding grooves to create a creeping sense of forward motion. To me, the mid-section solo is the centerpiece of the track and really showcases the wide range of Martin's influences as a guitarist. The harmonies, together with the different energies and densities of the song, make it fairly representative of what the album is about: confined energy and release."
