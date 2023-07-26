"some music was meant to stay underground..."

On Thorns I Lay Reveals New Album Details; Shares "Newborn Skies" Lyric Video

posted Jul 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Greek death/doom veterans On Thorns I Lay has announced that they will be releasing a new, self-titled album on October 13th through Season Of Mist Records. In anticipation of the release, the band has unveiled a new lyric video for the song, "Newborn Skies," which can be seen below. The album can also be pre-ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

1. Fallen From Grace
2. Newborn Skies
3. Crestfallen
4. Among The Wolves
5. Raise Empires
6. Thorns Of Fire

