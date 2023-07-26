On Thorns I Lay Reveals New Album Details; Shares "Newborn Skies" Lyric Video

Greek death/doom veterans On Thorns I Lay has announced that they will be releasing a new, self-titled album on October 13th through Season Of Mist Records. In anticipation of the release, the band has unveiled a new lyric video for the song, "Newborn Skies," which can be seen below. The album can also be pre-ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

1. Fallen From Grace

2. Newborn Skies

3. Crestfallen

4. Among The Wolves

5. Raise Empires

6. Thorns Of Fire