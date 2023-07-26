Temple Of Dread Releases New Single "Asebeia"
Temple Of Dread has released the third and final single "Asebeia" taken from the East Frisians' forthcoming new album "Beyond Acheron," which is scheduled for release on August 11, 2023. You can check out the song below.
"The new single 'Asebeia' is the shortest song that we've ever written," guitarist Markus Bünnemeyer explains. "It hits you with two minutes of full speed ahead – and makes no compromise, which is the quintessence of Temple of Dread! Lyrically, 'Asebeia' revolves around the pleading of a godless man. He bows to none of the ancient gods!"
