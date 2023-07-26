Tegmentum Shares New Lyric Video "I Remain"

Tegmentum is a cosmic progressive metal project from guitarist/producer Michael Ball being joined by vocalist Chelsea Murphy (Dawn Of Ouroboros, Cailleach Calling), bassist Kenji Tsunami (Ontogeny, Narcotic Wasteland) and drummer Andrew Baird (Fallujah) on drums. Tegmentum formed with the intent of crossing over progressive metal styles with more extreme elements typically found in technical death metal bands.

Today Tegmentum presents the release of their second single and video, “I Remain,” which can be viewed below.

"Our second single, ‘I Remain,’ delves deep into dark territory that aggressively crosses over Death Metal with THALL, expanding upon the bipolar musical nature of our upcoming album ‘Evolvement.’

"‘I Remain’ gives voice to some of the more destructive and limiting beliefs I struggle to quiet from day to day,” further explains guitarist Michael Ball. “Every way in which my depression berates, shames, gaslights, and burdens my heart with emotional weight, I use those intrusive thoughts to create the voice of this malevolent entity that exists in the story I’m telling with ‘Evolvement.’ In that way, these intrusive thoughts can live somewhere outside of myself where I can inspect them and process them in a safe, controlled way. My hope is that the lyrical content can validate anyone else who may struggle with similar emotional challenges."

"I Remain" and their first sample "Accolades" both come from the forthcoming debut album, "Evolvement," (mixed and mastered by Buster Odeholm (Vildhjarta, Humanity’s Last Breath) out August 25th.