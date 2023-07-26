Prime Creation Posts New Lyric Video "Dystopia" Online
Swedish power metal outfit Prime Creation has released a new lyric video for the song, "Dystopia." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's third studio album, "Tell Freedom I Said Hello," which is scheduled to be released on August 25th through Rock Of Angels Records.
