Incantation Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX”
Incantation have unleashed "Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX" as the second single from their upcoming studio album, "Unholy Deification." The death metal veterans will be releasing their 13th full-length offering on August 25th through Relapse Records.
