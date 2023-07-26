Grand Cadaver (Dark Tranquillity, Katatonia, Etc.) Premiere New Single “A Crawling Feast Of Decay” From Upcoming New Album "Deities Of Deathlike Sleep"
Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)
Grand Cadaver, the death metal supergroup featuring current and former members of Dark Tranquillity, Katatonia, and more, have unveiled their latest track "A Crawling Feast Of Decay" from their sophomore album, "Deities Of Deathlike Sleep." The highly anticipated album is scheduled for release on August 25th via Majestic Mountain Records.
Mikael Stanne, the frontman of the band, shared his thoughts on this latest single:
“Another festering serving of death metal from the swamps of hell comes here in the form of ‘A Crawling feast Of Decay‘. A tale of inhuman torture and cruelty set to the tune of blistering speed and fury. The deities of deathlike sleep are coming!”
