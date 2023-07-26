Worm Shepherd Premiere New Single “The Dying Heavens” From Upcoming EP “The Sleeping Sun”

Symphonic deathcore outfit Worm Shepherd are gearing up to release their upcoming EP, titled "The Sleeping Sun," and they've already unveiled a lyric video for the single "The Dying Heavens" from the 5-track collection. Unique Leader Records is set to release the EP on August 18th.

Check out now "The Sleeping Sun" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Guitarist Tre Purdue shared his thoughts on this forthcoming record:

“This EP has a ton of layers to it. We wanted to capture a lot of elements that we haven’t tackled before and retain some of the sound we’ve had previously. When I wrote this EP I wanted you to experience something new every song. Going from emotional melodies to bone crushingly heavy… I think is something we captured perfectly on this EP and is only a taste of what’s to come, as we continue to grow and experiment with our sound.”