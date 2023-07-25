Exclusive

Ghosts Of Atlantis Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video “Lands of Snow” From Upcoming New Album "Riddles of the Sycophants"

Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)

Hailing from Suffolk, and featuring members of Devilment, DiAmorte, and Failed Humanity, dark symphonic metal band Ghosts Of Atlantis have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new single and animated music video "Lands of Snow", taken from their impending new album "Riddles of the Sycophants". The record will be released on October 27th, 2023 as gatefold LP, digipack CD and digitally via Hammerheart Records.

Check out now "Lands of Snow" streaming via Spotify for you now below.



The new music video will go live at 4 pm CET:

Here's the pre-save link for a beautifully inspired cinematic experience from start to finish:



Tells the promo-text:

"A new Atlantean Storm approaches, and it is here that a new chapter begins.

Months have passed since the fall of Atlantis, and the desecration of Lemuria, those fortunate enough to have survived the great war, now face a new challenge.

In these lands, nobility holds no weight, all must walk the same path. The clans are tired, confused, hungry, and bereft of hope, for in this cold mysterious place, much is unknown.

For these moments, the gods have seemingly fallen quiet, yet the essence of doubt still remains within the hearts of the people.

"Lands Of Snow" is the first chapter in the new story "Riddles Of The Sycophants".

Here we learn of the new challenges they will face, the extreme conditions they must overcome, and the new creatures, gods and beasts soon to be Unleashed in to this realm with the eventual opening of Pandora's Box.

The story has just begun."



Away from the live arena, their music has been picked up for a number of films, including the horror film “Witch”, directed by Craig Hinde and Marc Zammit, starring Fabrizio Santino, Anto Sharp, and Russel Shaw. The band also appear in the film “One Ranger”, featuring their track 'When Tridents Fail', directed by Jesse Johnson. Starring John Malkovich, Thomas Jane, and Dominique Tipper, out this year on Lionsgate.



The band will be out on the below tour with Fear Factory, The Butcher Babies and Ignea this fall/winter: