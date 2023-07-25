Exclusive
Septory Premiere New Music Video For “The Grotesque” (Benediction Cover)
Saint Petersburg, Russia-based old school death metal outfit Septory have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their take on Benediction's classic track "The Grotesque". The cover is taken from Septory's latest compilation 'Rotting Humanity', with the duo being comprised of Dym Nox (Pyre, Blazing Rust, Drama) on drums, and Devourer (Warder, Rotten Coffin, Apostate, Sudden Rage) on additional vocals.
'Rotting Humanity' will be co-released on August 17th through Satanath and Heretic Records. Check out now "The Grotesque" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
