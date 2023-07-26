Dying Wish Premiere New Single & Music Video “Watch My Promise Die”

Dying Wish have officially titled their next studio album "Symptoms Of Survival." Fans can look forward to the release of this album from the Portland, OR-based metallic hardcore outfit on November 03rd, under SharpTone Records. As a special treat, the band have unveiled the music video for the single "Watch My Promise Die" ahead of the album's release, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.







Vocalist Emma Boster shared her thoughts on both the album and the single:

“‘Watch My Promise Die‘ is written about the overwhelming anxiety of pre-destined failure. When you commit everything you have to one area of your life, the idea of it falling apart looms with such heavy importance. The song is written from the perspective of toying with that fear, allowing your weakness to overcome before you lose everything in a means outside of your control.”

“‘Symptoms Of Survival‘ is an eleven-part piece covering the complexity of human suffering in all forms. From the honest and personal perspective of heartbreak, painful trauma, loss, rage, and regret — to the more objective perspective of war, greed, and ultimate survival.”

“Symptoms Of Survival” track-list:

01 – “Symptoms Of Survival”

02 – “Watch My Promise Die”

03 – “Starved”

04 – “Prey For Me”

05 – “Path To Your Grave”

06 – “Paved In Sorrow”

07 – “Tongues Of Lead”

08 – “Kiss Of Judas”

09 – “Hell’s Final Blessing”

10 – “Torn From Your Silhouette”

11 – “Lost In The Fall”