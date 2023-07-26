Traitors Premiere New Single “Unhinged”
Florida's deathcore outfit Traitors are making a strong return with new music this year. The band have premiered a captivating visualizer for their latest single "Unhinged," streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
In their comment alongside the release, the group expressed their thoughts on the new track.
“My love letter to the music industry that has kept me down for so many years and made me unable to progress the way we saw fit.
Or was it? Am I just placing the blame on everyone else but me? Where did everything go wrong? It’s all the fucking same.
I will force my moment with violence and bitterness. I am fueled by nothing but resentment for these wasted years.”
