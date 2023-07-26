VCTMS Premiere New Single & Music Video “Stranger” From Upcoming New Album "Vol. V The Hurt Collection"

VCTMS are on the path to releasing their upcoming album, "Vol. V The Hurt Collection," which will be out on October 13th. Today they premiere the video for the track "Stranger," with Matthue Cole & Chris Echols directing the shoot. Fans can now pre-order the record at vctmsofficial.com.







The nü-metalcore faction has exciting touring plans for their latest addition to 'The Hurt Collection' this fall. They will be hitting the road alongside Paleface Swiss, Enterprise Earth, and Crown Magnetar for the following run of shows:

09/13 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

09/14 Toronto, ON – Hard Luck

09/17 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

09/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

09/20 Horseheads, NY – The Pit at The L

09/21 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows

09/22 Baltimore, MD – Angel’s Rock Bar

09/23 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

09/24 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

09/26 Orlando, FL – Conduit

09/27 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

09/28 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

09/29 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

09/30 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

10/01 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

10/03 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

10/04 Dallas, TX – Gilley’s (Lone Star Room)

10/05 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

10/06 Mesa, AZ – Nile

10/07 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar

10/08 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

10/10 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

10/11 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery

10/12 Santa Cruz, CA – The Vet’s Hall

10/13 Portland, OR – Dante’s

10/14 Seattle, WA – Substation

10/15 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper

10/17 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/18 Denver, CO – Roxy Theatre

10/19 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

10/20 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club