VCTMS Premiere New Single & Music Video “Stranger” From Upcoming New Album "Vol. V The Hurt Collection"
VCTMS are on the path to releasing their upcoming album, "Vol. V The Hurt Collection," which will be out on October 13th. Today they premiere the video for the track "Stranger," with Matthue Cole & Chris Echols directing the shoot. Fans can now pre-order the record at vctmsofficial.com.
The nü-metalcore faction has exciting touring plans for their latest addition to 'The Hurt Collection' this fall. They will be hitting the road alongside Paleface Swiss, Enterprise Earth, and Crown Magnetar for the following run of shows:
09/13 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
09/14 Toronto, ON – Hard Luck
09/17 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
09/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
09/20 Horseheads, NY – The Pit at The L
09/21 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows
09/22 Baltimore, MD – Angel’s Rock Bar
09/23 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts
09/24 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
09/26 Orlando, FL – Conduit
09/27 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street
09/28 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
09/29 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)
09/30 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s
10/01 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
10/03 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
10/04 Dallas, TX – Gilley’s (Lone Star Room)
10/05 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
10/06 Mesa, AZ – Nile
10/07 Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar
10/08 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
10/10 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
10/11 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery
10/12 Santa Cruz, CA – The Vet’s Hall
10/13 Portland, OR – Dante’s
10/14 Seattle, WA – Substation
10/15 Spokane, WA – The Big Dipper
10/17 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/18 Denver, CO – Roxy Theatre
10/19 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s
10/20 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
