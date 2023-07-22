Repentance Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Buried By Fear” From Upcoming New Album "The Process Of Human Demise"

Repentance have released another single from their upcoming sophomore album, "The Process Of Human Demise," set to be released on September 01st. The lyric video for the track "Buried By Fear" is already available, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:

Guitarist Shaun Glass shared his thoughts on the songs, offering insight into their creation:

“When we first started up the early jams of this song I knew it was something special & 100% was going to be a absolute bruiser of a song. Fast forward to June at the return of Milwaukee Metal Fest we debuted the song live for everyone and it was quite the response and for us as well! I can 100% say this track will punch you in the throat but in a good way!”

Adds frontman Adam Gilley:

“Buried by Fear is a smash to the face right from the start. It has the thrash and the groove to keep you moving. The song is about the fear of the unknown, the fear of death. Not knowing what is to be offered on the other side.”