Damnations Hammer Reveals New Album "Into The Silent Nebula" Details; Shares New Lyric Video "Sutter Cane" Featuring My Dying Bride's Aaron Stainthorpe

Building on the foundations set by their previous 2019 album, "Unseen Planets, Deadly Spheres," September 15 will see Damnation's Hammer release their much-awaited, magnum opus, "Into The Silent Nebula."

On their third album, Damnation's Hammer unleashes eight songs of relentless heavy metal, incorporating the band's trademark doom-laden groove. Once again produced by Mark Mynett, "Into The Silent Nebula" will feature guest appearances from Rotting Christ’s Sakis Tolis, Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride and Fenriz from Darkthrone.

Give ear, today, Damnation's Hammer are presenting a first single, the colossal album opener "Sutter Cane“ (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe). A video can be viewed below.

The band comments: "'Sutter Cane' is based on the film In The Mouth Of Madness. Sutter Cane is the protagonist from the film, he's a horror novel writer who goes missing before the release of his latest book, In The Mouth Of Madness. It turns out that what Cane is writing is becoming reality: He's opening a gateway to other worlds allowing an unspeakable horror to spill into our reality! That's Aaron Stainthorpe from My Dying Bride at 02:51 minutes wanting to know 'Do you read Sutter Cane?'"

Set to be released on CD digipak, Ltd. vinyl LP and digital formats on September 15 via Massacre Records, the album pre-sale is now available here.

Tracklisting:

1. Sutter Cane (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe, My Dying Bride)

2. Do Not Disturb The Watchmaker

3. Outpost 31 (feat. Fenriz, Darkthrone)

4. Into The Silent Nebula

5. The Silent Nebula (feat. Sakis Tolis, Rotting Christ)

6. The Call Of The Void

7. The Hex iv

8. The Moon And The Waters Of Death