Mayhem Premiere New Live Video “Malum” - To Release “Daemonic Rites” Live Album In September
Norwegian black metal veterans Mayhem have revealed that their new live album titled "Daemonic Rites" will be released on September 15th via Century Media. The album aims to capture the essence of the band's extensive touring over the past two years.
To give fans a taste of what's in store, a live video for the song "Malum" is now available for viewing. Directed by Zev Deans, the video was filmed during the band's performance at Irving Plaza in New York City on March 27th, 2022.
Bassist Necrobutcher shared his thoughts on this new outing:
“We wanted to document how great the band and set sounds like after almost 40 years of playing live. As a treat to our fans, we decided to release this live recording. I knew from day one back in 1984 that this band was going to be outstanding—one of the best bands ever! I guess that’s a big reason why we still are here after 39 years—and counting.”
“Daemonic Rites” track-list:
01 – “Intro”
02 – “Falsified and Hated”
03 – “To Daimonion”
04 – “Malum”
05 – “Bad Blood”
06 – “My Death”
07 – “Symbols Of Bloodswords”
08 – “Voces Ab Alta”
09 – “Freezing Moon”
10 – “Pagan Fears”
11 – “Life Eternal”
12 – “Buried By Time And Dust”
13 – “Silvester Anfang”
14 – “Deathcrush”
15 – “Chainsaw Gutsfuck”
16 – “Carnage”
17 – “Pure Fucking Armageddon”
2023 live dates:
w/ Gorguts and Blood Incantation:
09/22 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Hall
09/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
09/24 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
09/26 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09/27 Toronto, ON – Rebel
09/28 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
09/29 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
09/30 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
10/02 Detroit, MI – The Royal Oak
10/03 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live
10/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
10/06 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
10/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
10/09 Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre
10/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factroy
10/11 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
10/13 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
10/14 San Diego, CA – SOMA
10/17 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
10/18 Dallas, TX – The Factory
10/20 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
10/21 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
