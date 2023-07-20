Sodomisery Posts New Single "Delusion" Online
Sodomisery has revealed the second new track "Delusion" as the next single taken from the Swedish melodic death dealers' forthcoming sophomore album "Mazzaroth," which is scheduled for release on September 8, 2023. You can check it out below.
The band comments: "The track 'Delusion' was one of the first that we tried to put some orchestration on", singer and guitarist Harris Sopovic explains. "After we heard the result, we knew for sure that we definitely had to have this sound on the rest of the album too!"
