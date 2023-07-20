Capra Reveals New Album "Errors" Details; Releases New Music Video "Tied Up"
On October 6th, metallic hardcore outfit Capra will unleash their sophomore full-length, "Errors," via Metal Blade Records / Blacklight Media Records. Maintaining all the elements that made their 2021 debut so compelling - raucous energy, frantic riffs, the from-the-gut lyrics and soul-searing delivery of vocalist Crow Lotus - Capra has stepped things up on this record, with stronger songwriting and a determination to reach the next level. For a first preview of "Errors," the video for the new single "Tied Up" (filmed by Dante Torrieri, Editing and Direction by Jai Benoit) can be viewed below or at the Blacklight Media Records website - where the album can also be pre-ordered in the following versions:
-CD
-red/white marble vinyl
-smoke vinyl
-digital album
Tracking in Estuary Recording Studios in Austin, Texas, with Andrew Hernandez, "Errors" was mixed by Taylor Young and mastered by Brad Boatright, the latter two having worked on "In Transmission" (2021). Guitarist Tyler Harper comments, "I knew that I wanted it to pick up where the first album left off, but that it needed to have an entirely new attitude. If you listen to the last song from 'In Transmission' into the first song on 'Errors', it's a continuation. From there the album steers off into a direction that still feels similar, but is new." Coming primarily from a hardcore background, giving listeners a sense of nostalgia for the sounds of the late 90's and early 2000's hardcore and punk scenes, but also incorporating elements of metal that complement the overall tone, everything the band does on Errors resonates with emotion; nothing is forced.
For collaborations, Capra recruited Walls Of Jericho vocalist Candace Kucsulain-Puopolo to add her inimitable tones to "Human Commodity," while their friend Dustin Coffman from Glassing added backing vocals to a handful of tracks. Producer Hernandez also added some piano to "Nora," which closes out the album in a very different manner than anything they've previously explored. In a complete juxtaposition to the tracks that precede it, "Nora" is atmospheric and lithe, delicate and haunting. "I've always wanted to show a prettier/lighter side to this band where it's not always aggressive," says Harper. "Life is a rollercoaster and sometimes you need to throw some pretty piano into it." Since Capra's inception, Harper has always envisaged each album being a continuation of the last, and then breaking it off into its own journey, seeing "Nora" as "a fun way to start album three!"
Until then, the band will tour like the road warriors they have become, bringing "Errors" to North America and overseas (see below for all upcoming dates). Capra are eager to bond with fans new and old. Lotus explains that crucial connection: "Care about us because we care about you. And because we are a part of creating something our community can be proud of."
Tracklisting:
1. CHSF
2. Tied Up
3. Silana
4. Trauma Bond
5. Loser
6. Kingslayer
7. Human Commodity
8. Transplant
9. Obligatory Existence
10. Nora
Capra European tour dates
July 28, 2023 - Montendre, France @ Salle Claude Augier
July 29, 2023 - Albi, France @ Xtreme Fest
Aug. 1, 2023 - Velenje, Slovenia @ Metaldays
Aug. 2, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Estraperlo
Aug. 3, 2023 - Santander, Spain @ Rock Beer The New
Aug. 4, 2023 - Oviedo, Spain @ Sala Gong
Aug. 5, 2023 - Vigo, Spain @ Pub Transylvania
Aug. 6, 2023 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Silikona
Aug. 9, 2023 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage
Aug. 10, 2023 - Jaromer, Czech Republic @ Brutal Assault
Aug. 11, 2023 - Burglengenfeld, Germany @ VAZ Pfarrheim
Aug. 12, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Helvete
Aug. 16, 2023 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany @ Summer Breeze
Aug. 17, 2023 - Vicenza, Italy @ Birrificio San Giorgio
Aug. 18, 2023 - Francavilla Al Mare, Italy @ Frantic Fest
Aug. 19, 2023 - Modena, Italy @ Pignoletto Fest
Aug. 22, 2023 - Hannover, Germany @ Bei Chéz Heinz
Aug. 23, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany @ Bambi Galore
Aug. 24, 2023 - Osnabrück, Germany @ Bastard Club
Aug. 25, 2023 - Neunkirchen, Germany @ Stummsche Reithalle
Aug. 26, 2023 - Wörrstadt, Germany @ Neuborn Open Air
Capra USA tour dates
w/ Zao, Your Spirit Dies
Sept. 16, 2023 - Chattanooga, TN @ Dark Roast*
Sept. 17, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH @ Legends*
Sept. 19, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Sept. 20, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
Sept. 21, 2023 - Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar
Sept. 24, 2023 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
Sept. 28, 2023 - Pensacola, FL @ Easy Going Gallery*
Sept. 29, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*
*=Capra only
