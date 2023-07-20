Flotsam And Jetsam Confirms U.S. Tour Dates With Generation Kill

Arizona thrash metal legends Flotsam And Jetsam has announced a string of tour dates in the United States, beginning in September. Joining them on the trek will be Generation Kill (fronted by former Exodus vocalist Rob Dukes,) Misfire and Wolftooth.

The tour dates are as follows:

September 19 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social

September 20 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

September 21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

September 22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

September 23 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

September 24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

September 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

September 26 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

September 27 - Columbus, OH - Skully's

September 28 - Madison, WI - The Crucible