Flotsam And Jetsam Confirms U.S. Tour Dates With Generation Kill
Arizona thrash metal legends Flotsam And Jetsam has announced a string of tour dates in the United States, beginning in September. Joining them on the trek will be Generation Kill (fronted by former Exodus vocalist Rob Dukes,) Misfire and Wolftooth.
The tour dates are as follows:
September 19 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social
September 20 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
September 21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
September 22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
September 23 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
September 24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
September 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
September 26 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
September 27 - Columbus, OH - Skully's
September 28 - Madison, WI - The Crucible
What's Next?
