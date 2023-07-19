Tactosa Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “The Bleeding Machine” - Zak Vargas Of Elysia Guests

Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)

Tampa, Florida-based deathcore outfit Tactosa premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “The Bleeding Machine”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Zak Vargas of Elysia guests on that track.







The band will be opening the "Make Them Beg for Death (US Tour)" featuring Dying Fetus, Despised Icon, The Acacia Strain, Creeping Death:

10/17 Cincinnati, OH @bogartsshows

10/18 Pittsburgh, PA @roxiantheatre

10/19 Philadelphia, PA @bbowlphilly

10/20 Richmond, VA @thecanalclub

10/21 Greensboro, NC @hangar.1819

10/22 Atlanta, GA @masquerade_atl

10/24 Orlando, FL @thebeachamorlando

10/26 Houston, TX @warehouselive

10/28 Austin, TX @comeandtakeitlive

10/30 Albuquerque, NM @sunshinetheaterabq

10/31 Phoenix, AZ @marqueetheatre

11/1 San Diego, CA @hobsandiego

11/2 Los Angeles, CA @belascola

11/3 Santa Cruz, CA @catalystclub

11/4 Sacramento, CA @aceofspadessac

11/5 Santa Ana, CA @observatoryoc

11/7 Salt Lake City, UT @depotslc

11/9 Denver, CO @thesummitmusichall

11/10 Lawrence, KS @thegranada

11/11 Minneapolis, MN @skywaytheatre

11/12 Chicago, IL @concordhall

11/13 Detroit, MI @standrewshall

11/14 Cleveland, OH @hobcleveland

11/15 Rochester, NY @waterstreetmusichall

11/17 Brooklyn, NY @warsawconcerts

11/18 Baltimore, MD @ramsheadlive

Line-up:

Vocals - Kyle Weeden

Rhythm Guitar - Joseph Schultz

Lead Guitar - Jacob Peterson

Bass Guitar - Vendel Lipcsei

Drums - Joshua Archeval