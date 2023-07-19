Tactosa Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “The Bleeding Machine” - Zak Vargas Of Elysia Guests
Tampa, Florida-based deathcore outfit Tactosa premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “The Bleeding Machine”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Zak Vargas of Elysia guests on that track.
The band will be opening the "Make Them Beg for Death (US Tour)" featuring Dying Fetus, Despised Icon, The Acacia Strain, Creeping Death:
10/17 Cincinnati, OH @bogartsshows
10/18 Pittsburgh, PA @roxiantheatre
10/19 Philadelphia, PA @bbowlphilly
10/20 Richmond, VA @thecanalclub
10/21 Greensboro, NC @hangar.1819
10/22 Atlanta, GA @masquerade_atl
10/24 Orlando, FL @thebeachamorlando
10/26 Houston, TX @warehouselive
10/28 Austin, TX @comeandtakeitlive
10/30 Albuquerque, NM @sunshinetheaterabq
10/31 Phoenix, AZ @marqueetheatre
11/1 San Diego, CA @hobsandiego
11/2 Los Angeles, CA @belascola
11/3 Santa Cruz, CA @catalystclub
11/4 Sacramento, CA @aceofspadessac
11/5 Santa Ana, CA @observatoryoc
11/7 Salt Lake City, UT @depotslc
11/9 Denver, CO @thesummitmusichall
11/10 Lawrence, KS @thegranada
11/11 Minneapolis, MN @skywaytheatre
11/12 Chicago, IL @concordhall
11/13 Detroit, MI @standrewshall
11/14 Cleveland, OH @hobcleveland
11/15 Rochester, NY @waterstreetmusichall
11/17 Brooklyn, NY @warsawconcerts
11/18 Baltimore, MD @ramsheadlive
Line-up:
Vocals - Kyle Weeden
Rhythm Guitar - Joseph Schultz
Lead Guitar - Jacob Peterson
Bass Guitar - Vendel Lipcsei
Drums - Joshua Archeval
