Covidectomy Premiere New Single “Medicinal Offerings Ov Buer” From Upcoming New Album "Engendered By Contagion"
USA/Russia-based slamming brutal death metal project Covidectomy premiere a new single titled “Medicinal Offerings Ov Buer”, taken from their upcoming new album "Engendered By Contagion", which will be out in stores September 29, 2023 via Inherited Suffering Records.
Check out "Medicinal Offerings Ov Buer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
