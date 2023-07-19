Skindred Releases New Music Video "Unstoppable"

Following their show-stopping performances at Glastonbury , Download Festival and 2000 Trees Festivals, and their hugely acclaimed support slots on the recent KISS farewell tour, Skindred release their brand new single "Unstoppable," ahead of the impending release of their new album "Smile."

A grooving juggernaut of a song, it attests to the enduring power of a band that delivers a good time, every time. "As a band, we’ve survived the rise and fall of a million genres, trend and fads in this world," says guitarist Mikey Demus. "People have tried and failed to put us in a box we refuse to live in. Skindred has a determination and a tenacity to stay true to ourselves, and true to our fans. Skindred will not be ignored. We are Unstoppable!"

"We keep going and we keep pushing forward," says frontman Benji Webbe, a man who's no stranger to being unstoppable, having survived sepsis and having his throat slashed. "In life, it’s about hearing that our music has encouraged people and got them through dark times. But even when we’re done and gone, people will still be listening to this music. That thought makes me smile."

"Unstoppable" is another celebration of life and blast of positivity which comes hot on the heels of the band’s summer anthem "L.O.V.E (Smile Please)." That song showcases the band’s ragga-reggae-sunshine roots, alongside their bright metal power.

Both tracks are taken from the band’s forthcoming album "Smile," on which the four-piece – completed by bassist Daniel Pugsley and drummer Arya Goggin – channel a huge range of styles from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro, and on Smile have created the most mind-expanding and potent collection of songs they have delivered yet, designed to melt stereos around the world.