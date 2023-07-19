Pain Of Truth Premiere New Single “Under My Skin”
Long Island, NY hardcore unit, Pain Of Truth, unveiled their latest single "Under My Skin" today, July 18th. The track features a guest appearance from Josiah Hoeflinger of Criminal Instinct and marks the second release from the band's upcoming debut album, "Not Through Blood," set to be released on September 08th via DAZE.
The album "Not Through Blood" boasts an impressive array of guest artists, as reflected in the following track listing:
01 – “Lifeless On The Ground” (feat. Anthony Didio and Jon Lhaubouet of Vein.fm)
02 – “In Your Heart” (feat. Scott Vogel of Terror)
03 – “Actin’ Up” (feat. Steve Buhl of 200 Stab Wounds)
04 – “You and Me” (feat. Freddy Cricien of Madball)
05 – “This Falls On You” (feat. Shane Moran of Bad Seed / Title Fight)
06 – “Too Late” (feat. Justice Tripp of Trapped Under Ice / Angel Du$t)
07 – “Pickin’ at Scraps” (feat. Jay Peta of Mindforce and Austin Sparkman of Buried Dreams / Haywire)
08 – “Out Of Our Hands” (feat. Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife / I Am The Avalanche)
09 – “Same Old Story” (instrumental)
10 – “Under My Skin” (feat. Josiah Hoeflinger (Criminal Instinct)
11 – “Not Through Blood” (feat. Brendan Garrone of Incendiary and Corin of Last Wishes)
07/29 Los Angeles, CA – Sound And Fury Fest
08/05 Philadelphia, PA – This Is Hardcore Fest
09/01 Albany, NY – Born Dead Fest
09/17 Osaka, JPN – Sunhall – Summer Bash Fest
09/18 Kyoto, JPN – Gattaca
09/19 Mie, JPN – Club Chaos
09/21 Tokyo, JPN – Hachioji Match Vox
09/22 Shinjuku, JPN – Antiknock – Bloodaxe Fest Preshow
09/23 Kawasaki, JPN – Club Citta – Bloodaxe Fest
09/30 Pittsburgh, PA – Code’s World
11/18 Tulsa, OK – Flyover Fest
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
ANGEL DU$T Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Covidectomy Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Pain Of Truth Premiere New Single 'Under My Skin'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.