Pain Of Truth Premiere New Single “Under My Skin”

Long Island, NY hardcore unit, Pain Of Truth, unveiled their latest single "Under My Skin" today, July 18th. The track features a guest appearance from Josiah Hoeflinger of Criminal Instinct and marks the second release from the band's upcoming debut album, "Not Through Blood," set to be released on September 08th via DAZE.

The album "Not Through Blood" boasts an impressive array of guest artists, as reflected in the following track listing:

01 – “Lifeless On The Ground” (feat. Anthony Didio and Jon Lhaubouet of Vein.fm)

02 – “In Your Heart” (feat. Scott Vogel of Terror)

03 – “Actin’ Up” (feat. Steve Buhl of 200 Stab Wounds)

04 – “You and Me” (feat. Freddy Cricien of Madball)

05 – “This Falls On You” (feat. Shane Moran of Bad Seed / Title Fight)

06 – “Too Late” (feat. Justice Tripp of Trapped Under Ice / Angel Du$t)

07 – “Pickin’ at Scraps” (feat. Jay Peta of Mindforce and Austin Sparkman of Buried Dreams / Haywire)

08 – “Out Of Our Hands” (feat. Vinnie Caruana of The Movielife / I Am The Avalanche)

09 – “Same Old Story” (instrumental)

10 – “Under My Skin” (feat. Josiah Hoeflinger (Criminal Instinct)

11 – “Not Through Blood” (feat. Brendan Garrone of Incendiary and Corin of Last Wishes)

07/29 Los Angeles, CA – Sound And Fury Fest

08/05 Philadelphia, PA – This Is Hardcore Fest

09/01 Albany, NY – Born Dead Fest

09/17 Osaka, JPN – Sunhall – Summer Bash Fest

09/18 Kyoto, JPN – Gattaca

09/19 Mie, JPN – Club Chaos

09/21 Tokyo, JPN – Hachioji Match Vox

09/22 Shinjuku, JPN – Antiknock – Bloodaxe Fest Preshow

09/23 Kawasaki, JPN – Club Citta – Bloodaxe Fest

09/30 Pittsburgh, PA – Code’s World

11/18 Tulsa, OK – Flyover Fest