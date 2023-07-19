ANGEL DU$T Premiere New Single & Music Video “Space Jam” From Upcoming Album “Brand New Soul”

Angel Du$t is gearing up to release their new album, "Brand New Soul," through Pop Wig Records on September 08th. Spearheaded by Justice Tripp of Trapped Under Ice, the melodic hardcore outfit has gone through a lineup revamp in recent years.

Although Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory from Turnstile contributed to the record, they are not considered fully active members of Angel Du$t due to their commitments with Turnstile. The band's current live roster includes guitarists Daniel Star and Steve Marino, bassist Zechariah Ghostribe, and drummer Thomas Cantwell.

The album track titled "Space Jam" is now available online, accompanied by the official music video below.







“Brand New Soul” track-list:

01 – “Brand New Soul”

02 – “Love Slam”

03 – “Don’t Stop”

04 – “Racecar”

05 – “Space Jam”

06 – “Born 2 Run”

07 – “Muck Motors”

08 – “Very Aggressive” (feat. Mat Kerekes)

09 – “Sippin’ Lysol”

10 – “I’m Not Ready”

11 – “Fuel For The Fire”

12 – “Waste Of Space”

13 – “In The Tape Deck”

In addition to their upcoming album release, Angel Du$t have announced a new headlining tour. The run will feature support from bands like Candy, Restraining Order, etc.:

11/03 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

11/04 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

11/05 Montreal, QC – Le Foufounes Electriques

11/07 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

11/08 Detroit, MI – Edgemen Printing

11/09 Chicago, IL – Metro

11/10 Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Venue

11/11 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

11/13 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

11/14 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive

11/15 Boise, ID – Shrine Ballroom

11/16 Seattle, WA – Neumos

11/17 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/19 Reno, NV – Holland Project

11/20 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

11/21 Los Angeles, CA – The Complex

11/22 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

11/24 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

11/25 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

11/27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

11/28 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

11/29 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio

11/30 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

12/01 Oklahoma City, OK – Resonant Head

12/02 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

12/03 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

12/05 Columbus, OH – Skully’s

12/06 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

12/07 Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant Street

12/08 Richmond, VA – The Warehouse

12/09 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

12/10 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Hall