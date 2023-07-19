ANGEL DU$T Premiere New Single & Music Video “Space Jam” From Upcoming Album “Brand New Soul”
Angel Du$t is gearing up to release their new album, "Brand New Soul," through Pop Wig Records on September 08th. Spearheaded by Justice Tripp of Trapped Under Ice, the melodic hardcore outfit has gone through a lineup revamp in recent years.
Although Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory from Turnstile contributed to the record, they are not considered fully active members of Angel Du$t due to their commitments with Turnstile. The band's current live roster includes guitarists Daniel Star and Steve Marino, bassist Zechariah Ghostribe, and drummer Thomas Cantwell.
The album track titled "Space Jam" is now available online, accompanied by the official music video below.
“Brand New Soul” track-list:
01 – “Brand New Soul”
02 – “Love Slam”
03 – “Don’t Stop”
04 – “Racecar”
05 – “Space Jam”
06 – “Born 2 Run”
07 – “Muck Motors”
08 – “Very Aggressive” (feat. Mat Kerekes)
09 – “Sippin’ Lysol”
10 – “I’m Not Ready”
11 – “Fuel For The Fire”
12 – “Waste Of Space”
13 – “In The Tape Deck”
In addition to their upcoming album release, Angel Du$t have announced a new headlining tour. The run will feature support from bands like Candy, Restraining Order, etc.:
11/03 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
11/04 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs
11/05 Montreal, QC – Le Foufounes Electriques
11/07 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
11/08 Detroit, MI – Edgemen Printing
11/09 Chicago, IL – Metro
11/10 Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Venue
11/11 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
11/13 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
11/14 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive
11/15 Boise, ID – Shrine Ballroom
11/16 Seattle, WA – Neumos
11/17 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/19 Reno, NV – Holland Project
11/20 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
11/21 Los Angeles, CA – The Complex
11/22 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
11/24 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
11/25 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
11/27 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
11/28 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
11/29 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio
11/30 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
12/01 Oklahoma City, OK – Resonant Head
12/02 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
12/03 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
12/05 Columbus, OH – Skully’s
12/06 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
12/07 Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant Street
12/08 Richmond, VA – The Warehouse
12/09 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
12/10 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Hall
