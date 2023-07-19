Left To Suffer Premiere New Music Video For “Consistent Suffering”
Left To Suffer, the nü-deathcore band, have returned with a new official music video for their song "Consistent Suffering." This track is featured on the band's latest album, "Feral."
When discussing the song, the group shared their thoughts:
“When we started Left to Suffer we wanted to be the heaviest, slammiest band ever. With time we formed the want for melody and choruses. With ‘Consistent Suffering‘ we feel as if this song has everything we have to offer packed into one three and half minute LTS onslaught.”
2023 live dates:
w/ Distant, Justice For The Damned and Cabal:
08/18 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)
08/19 Orlando, FL – Conduit
08/20 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
08/22 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
08/23 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
08/24 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts
08/25 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
08/26 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
08/27 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/28 Bangor, ME – Queen City Cinema Club
08/29 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
08/30 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
08/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
09/01 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
09/02 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
09/03 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
09/05 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
09/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
09/08 Portland, OR – Dante’s
09/09 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt
09/10 Seattle, WA – Funhouse at El Corazon
09/12 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides
09/13 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
09/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
09/15 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
09/16 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
09/18 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
09/19 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips
09/20 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
09/21 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St.
09/22 Kansas City, MO – Bottleneck
09/23 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House
09/24 Nashville, TN – The End
