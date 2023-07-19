Left To Suffer Premiere New Music Video For “Consistent Suffering”

Left To Suffer, the nü-deathcore band, have returned with a new official music video for their song "Consistent Suffering." This track is featured on the band's latest album, "Feral."





When discussing the song, the group shared their thoughts:

“When we started Left to Suffer we wanted to be the heaviest, slammiest band ever. With time we formed the want for melody and choruses. With ‘Consistent Suffering‘ we feel as if this song has everything we have to offer packed into one three and half minute LTS onslaught.”

2023 live dates:

w/ Distant, Justice For The Damned and Cabal:

08/18 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

08/19 Orlando, FL – Conduit

08/20 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

08/22 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

08/23 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

08/24 Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

08/25 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

08/26 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

08/27 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

08/28 Bangor, ME – Queen City Cinema Club

08/29 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

08/30 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

08/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

09/01 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

09/02 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

09/03 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

09/05 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

09/06 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

09/08 Portland, OR – Dante’s

09/09 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt

09/10 Seattle, WA – Funhouse at El Corazon

09/12 Sacramento, CA – Old Ironsides

09/13 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

09/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

09/15 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

09/16 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

09/18 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

09/19 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips

09/20 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

09/21 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St.

09/22 Kansas City, MO – Bottleneck

09/23 St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

09/24 Nashville, TN – The End