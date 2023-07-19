Monolord Premiere New Two-Track EP “It’s All The Same”
At the beginning of this year, Monolord hinted that they were working in the studio, and now they have delighted their fans by sharing some of the results of their efforts. The Swedish doom metallers have just unexpectedly released a new single called "It's All The Same," featuring a pair of fresh tracks. The release is available digitally right now, a vinyl edition will follow on September 08th via Relapse. Check out the two new songs streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:
The band had this to say about the release:
“Did we hear somebody asking for new Monolord? Sometimes a single is just what you need. We’ve had these two songs in the making for a while and now we finally found their shape and form.”
