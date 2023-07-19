Code Orange Premiere New Single & Music Video “Take Shape” Video - Billy Corgan Of The Smashing Pumpkins Guests

Code Orange has unveiled their fifth studio album, titled "The Above," marking their debut release under the new label, Blue Grape Music. This 14-song album includes a special guest appearance from Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins on their latest single, "Take Shape." The band, along with vocalist Jami Morgan, co-directed the music video for the track, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



"The Above" is set to be released on September 29th. The production duties of the record were handled by Jami Morgan and Eric "Shade" Balderose (programming/vocals), with engineering contributions from Steve Albini (known for his work with Nirvana and Pixies).

“The Above” track-list:

01 – “Never Far Apart”

02 – “Theatre Of Cruelty”

03 – “Take Shape” (feat. Billy Corgan)

04 – “The Mask Of Sanity Slips”

05 – “Mirror”

06 – “A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive”

07 – “I Fly”

08 – “Splinter The Soul”

09 – “The Game”

10 – “Grooming My Replacement”

11 – “Snapshot”

12 – “Circle Through”

13 – “But A Dream…”

14 – “The Above”