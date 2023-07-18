In This Moment Reveals New Album "Godmode" Details; Posts New Music Video "The Purge" Online

Today, Grammy Award-nominated act, In This Moment, releases their brand new single, "The Purge," from their forthcoming new studio album Godmode out October 27 via BMG. The song is accompanied by the official music video directed by Jensen Noen (Ice Nine Kills, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead.) You can check it out below.

“We are thrilled to unveil 'The Purge' to everyone,” says vocalist Maria Brink. “I am so grateful for how everything flowed to bring this song to life, both sonically and visually. Kane Churko and Jensen Noen helped to create this musical & cinematic experience with us and we could not have done it without them. The underlying message of the song is to not fall too deeply into the rabbit hole, everything is about finding balance. I had a lot of emotions building within me when I approached the song for the first time and after years of holding it all in I finally got to let it out! Enjoy.”

"This song came from our time in lockdown. We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic, and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart, it was such a crazy time," says guitarist Chris Howorth. "Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks. During the lockdown I was sending Maria musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said, 'This is gonna be our first single’. Fast forward a couple years and all the pent-up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria’s lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song."

The group have also shared details for Godmode, marking their eighth studio album to date. Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).

"We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created," adds Howorth.

Tracklisting:

1. Godmode

2. The Purge

3. Army Of Me

4. Sacrifice

5. Skyburner

6. Sanctify Me

7. Everything Starts And Ends With You

8. Damaged (Feat. Spencer Charnas)

9. Fate Bringer

10. I Would Die For You