Arch Blade Posts New Single "Under The Mask" Online
With the release of their debut album "Kill The Witch" via Rockshots Records nearing on July 28th, LA-based heavy metallers Arch Blade are sharing their third single "Under The Mask" to follow previous singles "Nightbreed" and "Factory of Sin."
"Ultimate horror legend comes to life, and you can't hide. It's a perfect song to close the album because it's got everything in it, almost like a musical and lyrical summary of the record. Also, a very fast-paced heavy metal that turns into thrash metal halfway through and then goes back. The last catchphrase was captured at the studio after Al finished one of his takes, and that phrase says it all about this record!" adds the band.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Illumishade Signs With Napalm Records
- Next Article:
In This Moment Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Arch Blade Posts New Single Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.