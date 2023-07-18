Arch Blade Posts New Single "Under The Mask" Online

With the release of their debut album "Kill The Witch" via Rockshots Records nearing on July 28th, LA-based heavy metallers Arch Blade are sharing their third single "Under The Mask" to follow previous singles "Nightbreed" and "Factory of Sin."

"Ultimate horror legend comes to life, and you can't hide. It's a perfect song to close the album because it's got everything in it, almost like a musical and lyrical summary of the record. Also, a very fast-paced heavy metal that turns into thrash metal halfway through and then goes back. The last catchphrase was captured at the studio after Al finished one of his takes, and that phrase says it all about this record!" adds the band.