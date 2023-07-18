Illumishade Signs With Napalm Records; Releases New Music Video "Enemy"

Swiss modern metal upstarts Illumishade have signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records! The premier Austrian rock and metal label is more than proud to welcome the five-piece to its ever growing roster. Along with the signing, the band, fronted by vocalist Fabienne Erni and guitarist Jonas Wolf (both of Eluveitie), unveils their brand-new standalone single, entitled "Enemy." With the enchanting new track, Illumishade delivers pure magic with a fresh dose of prog influences, transporting the listener into the band’s mystical world. The track goes in line with a visually palpable music video and marks the beginning of a new chapter for Illumishade.

In 2020, Illumishade released their debut album, "Eclyptic: Wake of Shadows," receiving top acclaim by critics and fans alike. Their music videos have gathered hundreds of thousands of views so far and fans were blown away by their matchless stage appearance as a special guest for Delain and Xandria on their recent tour.

Illumishade comments:

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Illumishade has signed with Napalm Records! This marks an exciting new chapter in our musical journey that we believe will open numerous doors and unlock new paths.

"We want to take this moment to express our gratitude to each and every one of our fans for your support over the years. Your belief in us has been the driving force behind our growth. As we embark on this new journey with Napalm Records, we promise to channel our energies and dedication into delivering nothing but the best!

"We are immensely excited to start this new phase alongside Napalm Records, and we cannot wait to see where this road takes us.

"Thank you again for being a part of this journey with us. Here's to a future filled with music, creativity, and a shared love for the arts.

"With immense gratitude and excitement,

Illumishade"

Napalm Records adds:

"We are extremely happy to welcome onboard one of the most promising bands in the melodic metal scene of today! Illumishade amaze with their strong live performances, their personality and their unique sound - capable of blending together elements of djent, symphonic, progressive and more. They are definitely one of a kind, and we couldn’t be happier to start this journey together."