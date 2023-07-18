Deicide Announces New Album Title; Signs With Rising Phoenix Music
American death metal legends Deicide has announced that they have signed a short term deal with new record label Rising Phoenix Music. The band are currently finishing work on the new album, their first with guitarist Taylor Nordberg (Inhuman Condition/ex Massacre.)
"With great pleasure and after several years of debate and consideration, I wish to announce the signing of a historic one album deal with the newly formed RPM for the development and marketing of the newest Deicide album, Banished By Sin. We look forward to working with all the talented hand-picked individuals that create RPM music and adding our latest accompaniment to the Deicide catalogue," said Glen Benton.
RPM's Gerardo Martinez comments: “We would like to welcome The Satan Spawns’ Deicide to RPM, and we cannot wait to release the very fitting new 13th chapter of their very successful and historied career! Many of us grew up in the original early death metal years and Deicide was in many people’s soundtracks. As for me, I ended up in the principal’s office in High School, for wearing the original Legion shirt as the back print was dangerous and controversial. Let’s bring some of that back!”
