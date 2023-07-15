Cerebral Slaughter Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pain” From Upcoming New Album "Crowned Sin"

Talca, Chile-based deathcore quintet Cerebral Slaughter premiere a new single and animated music video by the name of “Pain”, taken from their upcoming new album "Crowned Sin".

Check out "Pain" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Line-up:

Alex Ortega - Vocals

Nicolás Rojas - Drums

Alejandro Aravena - Guitars

Nicolás Ortiz - Guitars

Nicolás Matinez - Bass