"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Headline News

Original Drummer Of Biohazard Anthony Meo Passes Away

posted Jul 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Biohazard

Band Photo: Biohazard (?)

In light of the recent passing of their original drummer Anthony Meo due to cancer, Biohazard's vocalist/guitarist Billy Graziadei shared a brief comment. Meo played a significant role as the drummer on the group's controversial self-titled 1988 demo before being succeeded by Danny Schuler, who has held the position ever since. Meo also showcased his drumming skills with Tribe Of Anger.

Graziadei took to social media to express the following:

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Original Biohazard Drummer Passes Away"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 