Original Drummer Of Biohazard Anthony Meo Passes Away
In light of the recent passing of their original drummer Anthony Meo due to cancer, Biohazard's vocalist/guitarist Billy Graziadei shared a brief comment. Meo played a significant role as the drummer on the group's controversial self-titled 1988 demo before being succeeded by Danny Schuler, who has held the position ever since. Meo also showcased his drumming skills with Tribe Of Anger.
Graziadei took to social media to express the following:
RIP Anthony Meo. You brought us all together, you will live on forever through what we created together! #biohazard #og #drummer #fuckcancer #pickitupmeo pic.twitter.com/zuA7FbCzOq— BillyBio (@billybiohazard) July 15, 2023
