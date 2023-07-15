Crown Magnetar Premiere New Single & Music Video “Nail Funeral”
Colorado Springs' deathcore quartet, Crown Magnetar, have decided to release a music video for their latest single, "Nail Funeral." The premiere of this video aligns with the release of their highly anticipated studio album, "Everything Bleeds," which is out now.
