Monasteries Premiere New Music Video “Heaven Failed Us” - New Album “Ominous” Out In August
Monasteries have released a new music video for their track "Heaven Failed Us," now available for viewing below. The UK deathcore band is gearing up for the release of their upcoming full-length album, titled "Ominous," set to be unleashed through Seek & Strike on August 25th.
