Attila And Ekoh Premiere NSFW Music Video For “Mia Goth”

The recent collaborative track between Attila and Ekoh, titled "Mia Goth," has now premiered online, accompanied by an official music video, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The video serves as a tribute to the actress Mia Goth, known for her notable roles in horror films such as 'X' and 'Pearl.'



Regarding the track's official release last week, Attila vocalist Chris Fronzak shared his thoughts:

“Mia Goth is a song that was created in a very natural organic way. Once we had the song mapped out we hit up our boy Ekoh to drop a verse. When he ended his line with “Mia goth” everything clicked. We’re all huge fans of Mia Goth and her movies, especially Pearl & X. So we figured “hey, let’s write a song about a hot girl that’s kinda crazy”. Pretty relatable if you ask me haha. The song has a fun energetic vibe and captures everything Attila but with a new flare.”