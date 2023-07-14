Chamber Debuts New Music Video "Retribution"

The wait is over! Nashville metalcore agitators Chamber have just dropped their highly-anticipated second album, "A Love To Kill For," today via Pure Noise Records. Following a wave of momentum with crushing singles like "Hopeless Portrait," "Devoured" and "Tremble," Chamber unleashes an unhinged album of pure metal and hardcore fury.

With the release of "A Love To Kill For" today, Chamber has debuted a new music video for the enraged track "Retribution." Watch it below.