The Unity Debuts New New Music Video "Always Two Ways To Play"
German Melodic Power Metal band The Unity released their new single and video today. The song "Always Two Ways To Play" will also be on the upcoming studio album "The Hellish Joyride," which is scheduled to be released on August 25th through SPV/Steamhammer. You can check out the video below.
Get ready for some hellish metal pleasure: Following their four successful albums "The Unity" (2017), "Rise" (2018), "Pride" (2020) and "The Devil You Know – Live" (2021), European tours as headlining act or alongside luminaries such as Sinner, Edguy, Axel Rudi Pell or Rhapsody Of Fire, celebrated shows at Masters Of Rock, the Knockout Festival, Metal-Fest or Bang Your Head, The Unity‘s fifth release, "The Hellish Joyride," presents them from a more playful and varied side than ever before.
"Our music has always featured a wide stylistic range, but ’The Hellish Joyride‘ stretches the boundaries of melodic power metal even further," explains Michael Ehré, referring to the album‘s twelve extremely diverse songs, which range from neck-breakingly fast-paced and groovingly cool to balladesque.
On top of that, the band‘s latest addition, Tobias “Eggi” Exxel (bass, Edguy), has brought fresh energy to the fold and unmistakably supports the sworn circle of Gamma Ray members Henjo Richter (guitar) and Michael Ehré (drums), vocalist Gianba Manenti, guitarist Stef and keyboardist Sascha Onnen.
