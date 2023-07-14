Warmen Shares New Music Video "Hell On Four Wheels"

Band Photo: Warmen (?)

Warmen are back!

The new album by the Finnish powerhouse Warmen around Janne Wirman (Children Of Bodom) "Here For None" will be released worldwide by Reaper Entertainment on August 18th 2023 - including some tangible surprises!

Today the band releases the second digital single. The song "Hell On Four Wheels" is now available on all major streaming platforms. The official music video can be seen below.

Bassist Jyri Helko states:

"'Hell on Four Wheels' is a fast and furious combination of the new, heavier Warmen, and the older albums' melodic style, including the Wirman brothers' epic solo battle! We also shot Warmen's first real music video to this song. The camera was operated by Petri Inkinen / Guilty Visuals, and the director was of course nobody else but Ykä Järvinen, who is the man behind for instance Children of Bodom's classic videos Downfall and Sixpounder."