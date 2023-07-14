Deitus Unveils Title Track From New Album "Irreversible"

Black metallers Deitus have released their title track & visualiser, "Irreversible" to celebrate the release of their new album Irreversible, which is out now via Candlelight Records. You can check out the video below.

Comments Deitus on the new single:

"This is 'Irreversible'.

The very death of hope.

The final nail.

Us against all you swine.

In the name of spite.

Straight for your throats."

Formed in 2004 in York (UK), Deitus create sonic terror through the medium of black metal with no limits and no compromises. The band's core line-up has remained a stable 3-piece since their inception, taking inspiration from such artists as Dissection, Slayer, GG Allin, Fields of the Nephilim and Bathory.

Deitus produce raw, dark and melodic soundscapes that have helped to win them high praise for their notorious, blood-drenched, rabid, violent live performances across the UK, Europe, United States and Mexico. They have received attention for bringing an unpredictable and dangerous element back into the live setting and have played alongside such esteemed bands as Mayhem, Shining, Hellhammer, Rotting Christ and also at various festivals across the globe including Bloodstock Festival (UK), Netherlands Deathfest (NL), Odyssey To Blasphemy (DE), Winter Rising (FR) and Sangre Y Fuego para Mictlantecuhtli (MX).