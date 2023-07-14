Dantalion Releases New Lyric Video "Novena"
Spanish black metallers Dantalion will release their ninth studio album "Fatum" on September 8th 2023 via Non Serviam Records.
Today the band from Vigo, Galicia unveils the first single "Novena Wake Begins."
"‘Novena Wake Begins’, the first single from the record, is a direct song which shows the classic feeling delivered by the band. The melodic guitars mix darkness and melancholy with agonizing voices which remind you necromantic rituals and the popular culture of Santa Muerte."
