Brujeria Reveals New Album "Esto Es Brujeria" Details; Shares New Single "Mochado"

Mexican death grind band Brujeria put the world of cartels and ritualistic murder on wax with a brutal power equivalent to when Compton arrived in pop culture via NWA. On September 15th, the band will unleash their fifth full-length album "Esto Es Brujeria" onto the world via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band releases the first single from the album entitled "Mochado." Check out the video visualizer for the first taste of the album.

Brujeria's Juan Brujo comments,

"Para que sientan y sepan el poder Mexicano con raíces antiguas hasta las redes sociales modernas, que se transmite con canciones brutales y rabiosas! ESTO ES BRUJERIA."

English translation: "Feel and know the Mexican power with ancient roots all the way to the modern world of social media, filled with brutal and rabid songs! ESTO ES BRUJERIA"

"Esto Es Brujeria" was recorded worldwide at the following studios: Dog Run Studio in Riverside, CA; Total Annihilation Studios in East Los Angeles, CA; Robanna’s in Birmingham, UK; and Audiocustom in Santiago, Chile. Production of the record was handled by the band while engineering was a joint effort between Eddie Casillas, Eddie Rivas, and Miguel Seco. The mixing and mastering of the album was completed by Seba Puente who was also a part of the engineering team. The album artwork was created by Gary Ronaldson. "Esto Es Brujeria" saw the return of their metal mascot Coco Loco who is emblazoned on the ferocious cover.

Tracklisting:

1. Esto Es Brujeria

2. El Patrón Del Reventón

3. Estado Profundo

4. Bruja Encabronada

5. G-A-K

6. Tu Vida Loca

7. Mexorcista

8. Bestia De La Muerte

9. Políticamente Correctos

10. Mochado

11. Perdido En El Espacio

12. Odio Que Amo

13. Testamento 3.0

14. Covid-666

15. Lord Nazi Ruso

16. Cocaína